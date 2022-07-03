As goes Ramaphosa, so goes the ANC
03 July 2022 - 00:00
If President Cyril Ramaphosa is forced to step down as leader of the ANC over Phala Phala, the party's downward spiral will accelerate; it could split up and it will probably fare dismally in the 2024 elections...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.