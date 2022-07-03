How Trump followed in the footsteps of DF Malan

The abortion ruling in the US highlights the way Donald Trump manipulated the highest court, just like Malan did to further his apartheid goals

For millions of Americans, the US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade — the 1973 case that guaranteed women in all states the constitutional right to an abortion — represents a backsliding of rights. The court’s decision has given individual states the right to make their own laws regarding abortion...