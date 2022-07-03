Ideological storm clouds from the US headed this way

The Supreme Court decision on Roe v Wade will drastically diminish funding for health programmes in developing countries

Certain events seem to make the course of current affairs pivot, to open up possibilities for inclusive, progressive ideals, human advancement and the enlargement of freedoms. The elections of Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama are cases in point. But we are also all-too familiar with events that are malign in their consequences and pernicious in their longer-term effects, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ..