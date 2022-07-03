Ideological storm clouds from the US headed this way
The Supreme Court decision on Roe v Wade will drastically diminish funding for health programmes in developing countries
03 July 2022 - 00:00
Certain events seem to make the course of current affairs pivot, to open up possibilities for inclusive, progressive ideals, human advancement and the enlargement of freedoms. The elections of Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama are cases in point. But we are also all-too familiar with events that are malign in their consequences and pernicious in their longer-term effects, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.