Schools bill is no betrayal, it’s a belated move to update the law
AfriForum, Solidarity and the DA have condemned proposed changes to the powers of school governing bodies, but the courts have already set precedents for reform
03 July 2022 - 00:00
“A breach of the 1994 settlement,” an attempt to “hijack” functioning schools, “draconian”. These are just some of the ways groups such as AfriForum, Solidarity and the DA have referred to changes in the powers of school governing bodies (SGBs) contained in the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill being considered by parliament. In contrast, Equal Education (EE) and the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) welcome these changes. ..
