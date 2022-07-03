The ANC took away our power — let's return the favour
A once serious economy, SA is being reduced to a shadow of its former self
03 July 2022 - 00:01
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is finding out the hard way that when you run a state-owned company in SA your ultimate employer is the ANC, destroyer of worlds, butcher of hope. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.