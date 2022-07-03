Wish you were here, Cyril tells us from Europe, while we plunge deeper into the dark
03 July 2022 - 00:04
While you sat freezing in the dark, your president was having the time of his life in Europe, gallivanting with the most powerful men in the world, people he has often described as greedy colonisers, and worse. He was relaxed, cheerful and seemed thoroughly at home. He is, at heart, the quintessential Europhile, our president...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.