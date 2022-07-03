Wish you were here, Cyril tells us from Europe, while we plunge deeper into the dark

While you sat freezing in the dark, your president was having the time of his life in Europe, gallivanting with the most powerful men in the world, people he has often described as greedy colonisers, and worse. He was relaxed, cheerful and seemed thoroughly at home. He is, at heart, the quintessential Europhile, our president...