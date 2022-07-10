One year later, all we have is unfinished business
About 200 murders arising from the unrest in July last year are yet to be prosecuted, and the government seems as unready as ever to deal with a repeat of the violence
10 July 2022 - 00:01 By Sunday Times Editorial
Today the Sunday Times prints on its front page the full list of victims of the riots that shook SA a year ago this week. We list name, place and cause of death, according to information provided by the police. And we ask the question too, where is the justice for these victims — there have been no convictions in 199 deaths in KwaZulu-Natal listed as murder. ..
