Cele’s empty promises and token policing won’t stop crime
17 July 2022 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial
We live in a violent and crime-ridden society, a fact underlined by several deadly mass shootings this week that emphasise the depths to which we have sunk. Crime has become part of South African life. Rampant theft and corruption in government, complemented by death threats and killings of whistle-blowers, are commonplace at all levels of government. ..
Cele’s empty promises and token policing won’t stop crime
We live in a violent and crime-ridden society, a fact underlined by several deadly mass shootings this week that emphasise the depths to which we have sunk. Crime has become part of South African life. Rampant theft and corruption in government, complemented by death threats and killings of whistle-blowers, are commonplace at all levels of government. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos