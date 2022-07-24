×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

ANC that styled itself as a mythical hero can’t even keep the lights on

24 July 2022 - 00:03

Giving a lecture to commemorate the life of Kenneth Kaunda in Lusaka recently, former president Thabo Mbeki — who’s become more loquacious of late — also paid tribute to Radio Freedom, the ANC propaganda tool in exile, for its role in the party’s successful prosecution of the struggle and its ultimate victory...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Ace Mageshule Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | It’s not only the RET fringe that can smell Ramaphosa’s blood Opinion
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Ramaphosa is a mortally wounded buffalo Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL I Mbeki's rebuke of Ramaphosa is not only timely, but necessary — the ... Opinion
  5. CARTOON | SA’s cost of living is a ticking time bomb, but Cyril is snuggling on ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines