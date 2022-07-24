×

Opinion

It’s not only the RET fringe that can smell Ramaphosa’s blood

Thabo Mbeki has taken the gloves off — and Mcebisi Jonas might have his sights set on the ANC leadership

24 July 2022 - 00:03
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

As a speaker, former president Thabo Mbeki can be a bit worthy and boring, but he was clear as a bell on Thursday when he stood up at the Jesse Duarte memorial service in Johannesburg and tore into President Cyril Ramaphosa (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2022-07-22-ramaphosa-has-failed-to-deliver-on-promises-made-during-sona-says-thabo-mbeki/)...

