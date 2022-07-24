Mampara of the week: Ace Mageshule
Spook stories
24 July 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
Eish Ace! So desperate has suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule become that he is recruiting from among the dead for his RET faction in the ANC. How else does one explain his extraordinary statement outside the home of late ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte?..
Mampara of the week: Ace Mageshule
Spook stories
Eish Ace! So desperate has suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule become that he is recruiting from among the dead for his RET faction in the ANC. How else does one explain his extraordinary statement outside the home of late ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos