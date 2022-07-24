×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Mampara of the week: Ace Mageshule

Spook stories

24 July 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth

Eish Ace! So desperate has suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule become that he is recruiting from among the dead for his RET faction in the ANC.  How else does one explain his extraordinary statement outside the home of late ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte?..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Ace Mageshule Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | It’s not only the RET fringe that can smell Ramaphosa’s blood Opinion
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Ramaphosa is a mortally wounded buffalo Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL I Mbeki's rebuke of Ramaphosa is not only timely, but necessary — the ... Opinion
  5. CARTOON | SA’s cost of living is a ticking time bomb, but Cyril is snuggling on ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines