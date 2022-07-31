Groundbreaking court decision changes landscape on SA's fertility industry
31 July 2022 - 00:00 By Bonginkosi Shozi
In a case between the Surrogacy Advisory Group and the health minister, the Pretoria high court handed down an unprecedented judgment for the fertility industry. ..
Groundbreaking court decision changes landscape on SA's fertility industry
In a case between the Surrogacy Advisory Group and the health minister, the Pretoria high court handed down an unprecedented judgment for the fertility industry. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos