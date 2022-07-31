Editorial
Justice served as Shoba given life for arranging murder of pregnant girlfriend
31 July 2022 - 00:01 By Sunday Times
Though it will not bring Tshegofatso Pule back to her family and friends, the life sentence handed down to Ntuthuko Shoba for arranging the murder of his girlfriend will be welcomed by a society reeling from high levels of violence against its women...
Editorial
Justice served as Shoba given life for arranging murder of pregnant girlfriend
Though it will not bring Tshegofatso Pule back to her family and friends, the life sentence handed down to Ntuthuko Shoba for arranging the murder of his girlfriend will be welcomed by a society reeling from high levels of violence against its women...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos