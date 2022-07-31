President’s energy plan should give us all hope for the future
Ramaphosa recognises the need to do whatever it takes to end load-shedding. While this will not happen overnight, the actions being implemented will make the electricity shortage a thing of the past
31 July 2022 - 00:00 By Mondli Gungubele
President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced a bold set of actions to end load-shedding and achieve energy security in SA...
