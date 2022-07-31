The band plays on, but the party is over
South Africans must put pragmatism ahead of prejudice and prepare for a coalition when the ANC drops below 50%
31 July 2022 - 00:02
No-one who watched the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference vote last weekend for an entirely pro-Jacob Zuma leadership, and then vote to scrap President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hard-fought step-aside rule, should doubt for a moment that this is a party in a death spiral. It is to politics what Eskom is to energy...
The band plays on, but the party is over
South Africans must put pragmatism ahead of prejudice and prepare for a coalition when the ANC drops below 50%
No-one who watched the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference vote last weekend for an entirely pro-Jacob Zuma leadership, and then vote to scrap President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hard-fought step-aside rule, should doubt for a moment that this is a party in a death spiral. It is to politics what Eskom is to energy...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos