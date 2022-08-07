Call out the men who make our country a perilous place to be female
The scourge of GBV will only get worse until the men behind it accept they have to change their Neolithic attitudes
07 August 2022 - 00:04 By Sunday times Editorial
If you are a woman, you are not safe. Your life and your body can be taken by men who do not recognise your value as a human being, who do not think your pain matters, who treat you as some contemptible, disposable thing...
