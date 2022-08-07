Cartoon
Mabe declares ‘open season on illegal foreign nationals in SA’
Says ‘SA is not a playground’
07 August 2022 - 00:00 By Brandan Reynolds
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has "declared open season on all illegal foreign nationals" residing in SA as he says "we can no longer guarantee their safety"...
Cartoon
Mabe declares ‘open season on illegal foreign nationals in SA’
Says ‘SA is not a playground’
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has "declared open season on all illegal foreign nationals" residing in SA as he says "we can no longer guarantee their safety"...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos