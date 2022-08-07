Practical systemic changes needed to move the needle on gender power
How can we end the rape epidemic when we consistently ignore the insights that come from anti-rape activists?
07 August 2022 - 00:00 By Pumla Dineo Gqola
Several years ago, at a One in Nine Campaign, an activist held up a placard which read, “we’re not just faces and vaginas”. This is a placard that remains in my mind’s eye. It captured the frustrating lip-service paid to patriarchal oppression in SA, a country whose public discourse is saturated with challenges to patriarchy and changing women’s lives. ..
Practical systemic changes needed to move the needle on gender power
How can we end the rape epidemic when we consistently ignore the insights that come from anti-rape activists?
Several years ago, at a One in Nine Campaign, an activist held up a placard which read, “we’re not just faces and vaginas”. This is a placard that remains in my mind’s eye. It captured the frustrating lip-service paid to patriarchal oppression in SA, a country whose public discourse is saturated with challenges to patriarchy and changing women’s lives. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos