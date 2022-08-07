The capital city is dressed in the armour of inaction
Indifference has allowed the capital to decay deeper into paralysis
07 August 2022 - 00:00 By Busani Ngcaweni
Alas! There is something odiously stale about the stillness of the evening air in the capital city. Sometimes it feels as if our comeuppance for singing Siyaya ePitoli has come after we got here almost three decades ago. And oh, the Lord knows what we have done to enhlalambuso (the capital). Perhaps it is a burlesque, if not a signifier of the distance between the real meaning of statecraft and its practice in our one-man-one-vote polity. There is no other explanation for this stillness, if not regression caused by years of administrative neglect and indifference. ..
