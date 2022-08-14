×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

ANCYL outlines do or die strategy for party

League warns that if unemployment and poverty are left to fester, SA could implode

14 August 2022 - 00:00 By Zuko Godlimpi

The ANC's sixth national policy conference came and went last month. It was a dry run for the party's December national conference. This partly explains why its business was foreshadowed by much speculation about issues such as organisational renewal, especially the step-aside rule. It was a proxy battle to assess what leadership power balance exists and may play out in the next six months. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Have ANC leaders had an epiphany and realised the party's over ... Opinion
  2. CARTOON | Mabe declares ‘open season on illegal foreign nationals in SA’ Opinion
  3. VIJAY PRASHAD | Can we please have an adult conversation about China? Opinion
  4. MIKE SILUMA | The dangers of weaponising Afrikaans Opinion
  5. Mampara of the week: Pule Mabe Opinion

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women