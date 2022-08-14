Dube-Ncube will need Machiavellian wits about her to survive politically
14 August 2022 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial
Nomusa Dube-Ncube will need all of Machiavelli's tactics of statecraft for her new job as premier of KwaZulu-Natal. Her ascension has been hailed as a victory for women but it may just be a cup of poison. Her predecessors Sihle Zikalala and Senzo Mchunu were both forced from office by the boiling factional politics in the province...
