Good crop outlook for SA could contain food prices
Global price movements and fuel prices remain the key upside risks
14 August 2022 - 00:00 By Wandile Sihlobo
In these times of higher food prices worldwide, it helps to know what is in store for the next agricultural season. A poor crop would mean food prices remain elevated for some time while a good crop would offer some relief. ..
Good crop outlook for SA could contain food prices
Global price movements and fuel prices remain the key upside risks
In these times of higher food prices worldwide, it helps to know what is in store for the next agricultural season. A poor crop would mean food prices remain elevated for some time while a good crop would offer some relief. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos