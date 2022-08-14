How can we have a ‘happy’ Women's Day in this country?

Women’s prospects for a good, autonomous and prosperous life have declined precipitously

Throughout the past week people have been wishing me a happy Women’s Day. From mild acquaintances to complete strangers. In meetings and supermarkets and coffee shops and petrol stations. I am a woman, of course, and I know they mean well, but I just don’t know what it is that women in SA are supposed to be happy about...