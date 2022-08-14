Mampara of the week: Dali Mpofu
A silly billy in silk
14 August 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
There is a perfect symmetry — a meeting of minds, temperament and legal scholarship — in the partnership of advocate Dali Mpofu and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in this latest instalment of the “Stalingrad defence’’ playing out in parliament to protect the protector from impeachment. Mpofu, ever hypersensitive in respect of his own feelings, is a law unto himself, it seems...
There is a perfect symmetry — a meeting of minds, temperament and legal scholarship — in the partnership of advocate Dali Mpofu and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in this latest instalment of the "Stalingrad defence'' playing out in parliament to protect the protector from impeachment. Mpofu, ever hypersensitive in respect of his own feelings, is a law unto himself, it seems...
