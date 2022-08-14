Private sector involvement in state functions is critical
The ANC’s continued incompetence and opposition to the private sector and civil society taking over its functions will collapse SA
14 August 2022 - 00:00
The continued collapse of the state is, to a significant extent, responsible for high food prices. State failure increases the cost of doing business, with companies without reserves going bust, cutting jobs or passing rising costs on to consumers...
Private sector involvement in state functions is critical
The ANC’s continued incompetence and opposition to the private sector and civil society taking over its functions will collapse SA
The continued collapse of the state is, to a significant extent, responsible for high food prices. State failure increases the cost of doing business, with companies without reserves going bust, cutting jobs or passing rising costs on to consumers...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos