Opinion

Why would we want sleepy old geezers leading us?

Are we, the electorate, not to blame for burdening the elderly with responsibilities beyond their comprehension and capability?

14 August 2022 - 00:02
Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE

As Africa nervously watches how Kenya traverses the post-poll period — given the country’s bloody history — the participation of 77-year-old Raila Odinga casts a dark shadow over the country’s future...

