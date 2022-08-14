World has reached another crossroads in fight against HIV
During lockdowns, HIV transmission spiralled. In 2021 1.5-million people became infected, but with the many tools available the disease can again be brought under control
14 August 2022 - 00:00 By Liesl Page-Shipp
The world again stands at an inflection point in the war against HIV. For those working in the field in SA it feels eerily like the battle of 25 years ago. At the time I was doing my internship as a doctor at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Antiretroviral (ARV) therapy was available in rich countries, not Africa. ..
The world again stands at an inflection point in the war against HIV. For those working in the field in SA it feels eerily like the battle of 25 years ago. At the time I was doing my internship as a doctor at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Antiretroviral (ARV) therapy was available in rich countries, not Africa. ..
