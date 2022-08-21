Evidence alone must be the lodestar in case against Godongwana
21 August 2022 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial
As police minister Bheki Cele was releasing crime statistics this week, noting that 9,516 women and children were raped between April and June this year, his cabinet colleague Enoch Godongwana was answering police questions on his alleged sexual assault of a masseuse...
