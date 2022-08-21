Ramaphosa needs to put Marikana ghost haunting him and the nation to rest
Like a rabbit caught in the headlights, he says and does nothing to set the record straight, perhaps hoping the furore will ultimately blow over. It won’t
21 August 2022 - 00:01
The Farlam commission of inquiry into the Marikana massacre — which happened 10 years ago this week — laid the blame for the tragedy equally on the role-players: the mineworkers, who, the commission said, enforced an unprotected strike through violence and intimidation; the police, whose ineptitude and use of unnecessary force were responsible for the killings; and the National Union of Mineworkers and Lonmin for insisting workers report for work, putting their lives in danger...
Ramaphosa needs to put Marikana ghost haunting him and the nation to rest
Like a rabbit caught in the headlights, he says and does nothing to set the record straight, perhaps hoping the furore will ultimately blow over. It won’t
The Farlam commission of inquiry into the Marikana massacre — which happened 10 years ago this week — laid the blame for the tragedy equally on the role-players: the mineworkers, who, the commission said, enforced an unprotected strike through violence and intimidation; the police, whose ineptitude and use of unnecessary force were responsible for the killings; and the National Union of Mineworkers and Lonmin for insisting workers report for work, putting their lives in danger...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos