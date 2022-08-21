Zuma may yet end up back in prison
Helen Suzman Foundation argues at the Supreme Court of Appeal that if the former president's medical parole is set aside he would have to return to prison 'by operation of the law’
21 August 2022 - 00:00 By Franny Rabkin
After a marathon day of arguments in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday, a number of questions emerged as crucial in former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole battle...
After a marathon day of arguments in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday, a number of questions emerged as crucial in former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole battle...
