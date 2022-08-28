×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Grounding ‘butterflies’ so change can take flight

Comfort is good, but lighting other candles is enriching

28 August 2022 - 00:00 By Bert Chanetsa

Gordon Gecko said “greed is good” in the movie Wall Street. I say change is good. It has influenced my professional journey and has had an enriching effect on my career. Now, as a coach and capacity builder, in the words of an African proverb, I am “lighting other candles”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. TSHILIDZI MARWALA | How do we build world-class universities? Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Dali Mpofu Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Opinion
  4. CARTOON | The heist of ANC employees’ provident fund Opinion
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | ‘Blaxit’ from DA raises some troubling questions Opinion

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court