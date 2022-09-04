An attack on grassroots activists is an attack on democracy
As a society we seem to accept that poor black people can be murdered with impunity
04 September 2022 - 00:00 By Imraan Buccus
With a paid-up membership of more than 105,000 people across five provinces, Abahlali baseMjondolo is the largest civil society organisation to have emerged in SA after apartheid. It is aid to be the largest movement of the urban poor in the world — with the Homeless Workers’ Movement (MTST) in Brazil second...
