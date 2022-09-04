×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Dudula — and Malema — show their colonised minds

When black people use skin colour to demean or discriminate against other black people, what does it reveal about the perpetrators?

04 September 2022 - 00:03
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor

When black people use skin colour to demean or discriminate against other black people, what does it reveal about the perpetrators?..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. THABO MOKONE | ANC MPs have learnt nothing from Zuma years Opinion
  2. EDITORIAL | There must be swift action on allegations against AG Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Gayton McKenzie Hogarth
  4. PETER BRUCE | Diplomatic encounters of the difficult kind Opinion
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Voters are watching the opposition — and it’s not a pretty ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'