Diplomatically setting the international affairs record straight
11 September 2022 - 00:00 By Clayson Monyela
In response to Peter Bruce’s column (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2022-09-04-diplomatic-encounters-of-the-difficult-kind/), “Diplomatic encounters of the difficult kind” (September 4), a number of inaccurate statements about SA’s foreign policy and foreign relations need to be corrected...
Diplomatically setting the international affairs record straight
In response to Peter Bruce’s column (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2022-09-04-diplomatic-encounters-of-the-difficult-kind/), “Diplomatic encounters of the difficult kind” (September 4), a number of inaccurate statements about SA’s foreign policy and foreign relations need to be corrected...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos