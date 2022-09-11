Make sure the judiciary can do its work
11 September 2022 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial
Speaking in a television interview in May, chief justice Raymond Zondo made a simple yet profound statement. He said that the best defence against attacks on the judiciary was for the judiciary to do its work. It has been famously said that the judiciary controls neither the sword nor the purse; its strength lies in the confidence and approbation of the public. Hence courts do their work in public, judgments are published and, in SA, court papers are public documents...
