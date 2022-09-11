The accountability deficit — strengthening constitutional and institutional governance
We need to put Zondo's hard work into action
11 September 2022 - 00:00 By Lawson Naidoo
Chief justice Raymond Zondo last week questioned whether parliament would have the necessary resolve or political will to confront state capture should it emerge again. He reminded us that parliament has all the powers it needs but the majority party prevented action being taken, choosing to act in the interests of the party rather than the people of SA. The rhetorical question posed by the chief justice is whether the majority party in parliament would act differently now. ..
