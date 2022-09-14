It’s time to reassess the BBBEE framework and address areas that aren’t working

I underestimated the amount of work required to compile the Sanlam Gauge, a report that takes a holistic measurement of economic transformation in SA — accounting for all elements of BBBEE.

I did not know how broken the system of driving and measuring BBBEE is and how that affects its implementation. I have come to learn that one of the biggest bottlenecks is the incapacitation of BBBEE sector councils.

Almost all sector councils agreed that transformation is happening too slowly, that it’s not meaningful, particularly at the management and ownership levels, and that after 28 years of democracy it’s time we reassess the BBBEE framework and address areas that are not working.

Before publishing the Sanlam Gauge report, my team and I consulted and met with the following sector councils: AgriBEE, construction, financial, forestry, information and communications technology, the marketing, advertising and communications, property and tourism. We also met with a representative of the department of transport and the Minerals Council of SA.

Sector councils were established to measure and drive transformation in accordance with their respective gazetted sector codes. In my interactions with the various sector councils, I made a number of observations that are worth noting.

I noted the sector councils that had strong representation from top industry companies tended to be financially stable, professionally managed by a full-time executive team, open to third-party engagements and kept up to date with annual reporting on the state of transformation in their industries.

The sector councils, which consisted mostly of government representatives, were generally financially unstable, had a poor record of BEE scorecard submissions from the industry, and were initially closed to third-party engagements.