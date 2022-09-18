Incidentally...
The beastly business of beauty
A long time ago, in a previous life, for reasons too complicated to explain here, I was prevailed upon to be the sole judge of a Miss Tinkerbell contest at an Edgars store in Pretoria
18 September 2022 - 00:00
It is an undeniable fact that most people are jealous of extremely beautiful people. Perhaps even extremely beautiful people are jealous of people they perceive to be even more extremely beautiful than they are...
Incidentally...
The beastly business of beauty
A long time ago, in a previous life, for reasons too complicated to explain here, I was prevailed upon to be the sole judge of a Miss Tinkerbell contest at an Edgars store in Pretoria
It is an undeniable fact that most people are jealous of extremely beautiful people. Perhaps even extremely beautiful people are jealous of people they perceive to be even more extremely beautiful than they are...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos