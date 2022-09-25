United we must Build One SA and not let our struggle heritage go to waste
Our inheritance has been squandered by the political elite. It is up to every one of us to restore it
25 September 2022 - 00:00 By Hlumelo Biko
Reflecting on our heritage, I would like to challenge all South Africans about the need for sankofa — a word in Ghana’s Twi language meaning “to retrieve”...
United we must Build One SA and not let our struggle heritage go to waste
Our inheritance has been squandered by the political elite. It is up to every one of us to restore it
Reflecting on our heritage, I would like to challenge all South Africans about the need for sankofa — a word in Ghana’s Twi language meaning “to retrieve”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos