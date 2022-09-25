When ‘ticking all the boxes’ is not enough
How one parliamentary portfolio committee’s cavalier attitude to participatory democracy — and the dysfunction it is enabling at the CGE — are undermining the fight for gender equality
25 September 2022 - 00:00 By LISA VETTEN
On Tuesday the parliamentary portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities met in preparation for its interviews with the 24 candidates shortlisted as potential commissioners for the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE). But first two letters objecting to the committee’s minimalist approach to parliament’s constitutional obligation to ensure public participation in its processes had to be dealt with...
When ‘ticking all the boxes’ is not enough
How one parliamentary portfolio committee’s cavalier attitude to participatory democracy — and the dysfunction it is enabling at the CGE — are undermining the fight for gender equality
On Tuesday the parliamentary portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities met in preparation for its interviews with the 24 candidates shortlisted as potential commissioners for the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE). But first two letters objecting to the committee’s minimalist approach to parliament’s constitutional obligation to ensure public participation in its processes had to be dealt with...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos