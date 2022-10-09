SA seeks membership of the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025
With seat on HRC country will honour it historic commitment to equality among races
09 October 2022 - 00:00 By Naledi Pandor
On Tuesday the UN General Assembly in New York will elect new members of the Human Rights Council (HRC) – a 47-member UN body headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. In 2020, SA ran for the HRC seat for 2023-2025 and its campaign was endorsed by the AU at the 39thordinary session of the executive council held in Addis Ababa on October 14-15 2021. ..
SA seeks membership of the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025
With seat on HRC country will honour it historic commitment to equality among races
On Tuesday the UN General Assembly in New York will elect new members of the Human Rights Council (HRC) – a 47-member UN body headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. In 2020, SA ran for the HRC seat for 2023-2025 and its campaign was endorsed by the AU at the 39thordinary session of the executive council held in Addis Ababa on October 14-15 2021. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos