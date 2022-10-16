If China can make corruption work in its favour, why not South Africa?
16 October 2022 - 00:00 By Ivor Chipkin
South Africa was one of the countries researched by political science professor Yuen Yuen Ang for her book China’s Gilded Cage: The Paradox of Economic Boom and Vast Corruption. She suggests that, like China’s, South Africa’s corruption is dominated by “access money” — a form of corruption that sees “rewards offered by elite capitalists to powerful officials in exchange for exclusive, lucrative privileges”. ..
If China can make corruption work in its favour, why not South Africa?
South Africa was one of the countries researched by political science professor Yuen Yuen Ang for her book China’s Gilded Cage: The Paradox of Economic Boom and Vast Corruption. She suggests that, like China’s, South Africa’s corruption is dominated by “access money” — a form of corruption that sees “rewards offered by elite capitalists to powerful officials in exchange for exclusive, lucrative privileges”. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos