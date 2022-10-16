President Do-Little speaks nicely, but fixes nothing
Ramaphosa might own a game farm, but don’t expect him to change his spots if and when he’s re-elected
16 October 2022 - 00:02
Back in the good old days when I could suggest to journalists what they might do with a story (and when they, in turn, might actually make an effort to take my advice), I only had one thing I tried to stick with. Whatever they were writing about, I wanted reporters to ask themselves just one brief question: “So what?”..
President Do-Little speaks nicely, but fixes nothing
Ramaphosa might own a game farm, but don’t expect him to change his spots if and when he’s re-elected
Back in the good old days when I could suggest to journalists what they might do with a story (and when they, in turn, might actually make an effort to take my advice), I only had one thing I tried to stick with. Whatever they were writing about, I wanted reporters to ask themselves just one brief question: “So what?”..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos