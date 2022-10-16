Press freedom is a human right; without it there is no democracy and it’s up to us all to fight for it
16 October 2022 - 00:00
Besides gifting us with the depravity of the Jacob Zuma presidency, the notorious ANC Polokwane conference in 2007 also produced two other bounties meant to ease him seamlessly into power. The Scorpions had to be killed; and the media had to be brought firmly under his thumb...
Press freedom is a human right; without it there is no democracy and it’s up to us all to fight for it
Besides gifting us with the depravity of the Jacob Zuma presidency, the notorious ANC Polokwane conference in 2007 also produced two other bounties meant to ease him seamlessly into power. The Scorpions had to be killed; and the media had to be brought firmly under his thumb...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos