SA needs a state-backed venture capital fund
Talented young people in SA don't have access to the funding networks that drove the global tech revolution and the state must step in to provide it, writes Mmusi Maimane
16 October 2022 - 00:00 By Mmusi Maimane
To become a modern industrial economy we must become a science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) nation. To become a STEM nation we must build an entrepreneurial, education-first nation. ..
