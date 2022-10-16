South Africa’s children have the right to basic health and nutrition
Joint action by government, industry and civil society is needed to ensure no child goes hungry
16 October 2022 - 00:00 By Geraldine J Fraser-Moleketi
Today is World Food Day, a time to focus on the state of nutrition in South Africa, which is dire. Hunger is a harsh reality among children, particularly those under five who cannot access the fundamental human right of basic health and nutrition. Early childhood hunger is a bitter reality, shadowing millions of vulnerable children and proving fatal for many. ..
