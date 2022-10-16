Will these aides help ministers feed at the trough?
Some live in a world the rest of us mortals can only dream about
16 October 2022 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial
“Food aides’’ for ministers, “household aides”, and unlimited free water and electricity in their official residences. While the rest of the country battles rising food prices, soaring interest rates and a fuel price at historic highs, it seems President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet ministers live in a world all of their own. A world that the rest of us mortals can only dream about...
Will these aides help ministers feed at the trough?
Some live in a world the rest of us mortals can only dream about
“Food aides’’ for ministers, “household aides”, and unlimited free water and electricity in their official residences. While the rest of the country battles rising food prices, soaring interest rates and a fuel price at historic highs, it seems President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet ministers live in a world all of their own. A world that the rest of us mortals can only dream about...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos