Beverage industry calls for a more considered approach to sugar tax

Despite all efforts, there are no signs of stabilisation in the sugar industry. According to the latest figures, 25,000 jobs have been lost since the introduction of the HPL, which is a significant jump from the initial 16,900 lost in the first year of the implementation of HPL, as mentioned in the Nedlac Impact Assessment Report.

At this point, there is no clarity as to whether the HPL has achieved its health objectives because the government has, to date, not conducted an impact assessment.

Should the proposals put forward by the Treasury go ahead, such as the extension of HPL to fruit juices and lowering the 4g threshold, the livelihoods of many in the industry will hang in the balance. The Beverages Association of SA (BevSA) would caution against any fiscal measures or policy changes on the HPL that do not fully take into account public health interests and the socioeconomic effects as set out in the Socio-Economic Impact Assessment System (SEIAS) Guidelines of May 20151.

While the newly released department of health’s National Strategic Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases 2020-2027 notes that sugar can play a part in poor diet, it also acknowledges that the causes of obesity and associated non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are complex. They require a comprehensive mandate for multisectoral co-ordinating mechanisms, actions and accountability frameworks to develop and implement the policies. The department’s plan puts less emphasis on fiscal interventions and tax policies on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) as the only effective lever to fight NCDs.

Instead, it outlines the national goals and strategic objectives that will guide all stakeholders in fighting NCDs in the country and these include:

Prioritising the prevention and control of NCDs;

Promoting and enabling health and wellness across the life course through targeted health promotion and disease prevention activities.

Ensuring people living with NCDs receive integrated, people-centred health activities to prevent and control NCDs; and

Promoting and supporting national capacity for high-quality research & development for the prevention and control of NCDs.

It has always been BevSA's position that the sugar tax in its current form erroneously identifies SSBs as the primary source of added sugars in the diet of South Africans. The conclusion that SSBs are the only contributor to the diet of South Africans is not substantiated or supported by any study that analyses the relationship between what is consumed and its contribution to the prevalence of NCDs such as diabetes and conditions such as obesity.