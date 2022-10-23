Cartoon
Back with Boris? Liz Truss’ exit could leave the door open for Johnson to return
23 October 2022 - 00:00 By Brandan Reynolds
Just when many Brits thought they had seen the back of him, Boris Johnson may make a cheeky return as prime minister following Liz Truss' resignation this week...
