Skewed distribution of farm incomes is a threat to social cohesion
23 October 2022 - 00:00 By Robert Matsila
The launch of South Africa’s Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP) this year was a momentous event in the history of agriculture in the country. The AAMP is a social compact developed by the government, agribusiness, labour and other stakeholders, and aims to bring notable changes to the sector by 2030. It seeks to consolidate gains made and ready the sector for the future, including through transformation. Covid, the war in Ukraine, supply-chain bottlenecks and high food inflation have firmly put agriculture in the spotlight. ..
